Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will report $159.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.57 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year sales of $669.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $628.71 million to $710.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $679.42 million, with estimates ranging from $608.23 million to $755.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000.

AIRC traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.20. 1,433,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,920. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

