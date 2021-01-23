AO World plc (AO.L) (LON:AO) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AO World plc (AO.L) (LON:AO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
LON AO opened at GBX 332 ($4.34) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 307.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 224.93. AO World plc has a 12-month low of GBX 46.67 ($0.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 444.50 ($5.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17.
AO World plc (AO.L) Company Profile
