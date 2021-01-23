AO World plc (AO.L) (LON:AO) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AO World plc (AO.L) (LON:AO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON AO opened at GBX 332 ($4.34) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 307.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 224.93. AO World plc has a 12-month low of GBX 46.67 ($0.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 444.50 ($5.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17.

AO World plc (AO.L) Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

