Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ANFGF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Peel Hunt downgraded Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $21.75.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

