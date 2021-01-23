Anoncoin Market Cap Hits $53,751.80 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $53,751.80 and approximately $69.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded 47.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

