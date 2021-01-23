Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Annexon Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. The company’s product candidate includes ANX005 and ANX007, which are in clinical stage. Annexon Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.76. Annexon has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $31.94.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts expect that Annexon will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,254,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,907,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth about $674,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

