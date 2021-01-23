Andrews Sykes Group plc (ASY.L) (LON:ASY) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Andrews Sykes Group plc (ASY.L) (LON:ASY) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 575 ($7.51) and last traded at GBX 585 ($7.64). 1,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 617.50 ($8.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. The company has a market cap of £255.16 million and a PE ratio of 15.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 606.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 590.78.

Andrews Sykes Group plc (ASY.L) Company Profile (LON:ASY)

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and maintenance segments.

