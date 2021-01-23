Analyzing Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) and Emerge Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EMESQ)

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) and Emerge Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EMESQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Teck Resources and Emerge Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teck Resources -14.37% 2.49% 1.38% Emerge Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Teck Resources and Emerge Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teck Resources $8.99 billion 1.19 -$455.93 million $2.22 9.23 Emerge Energy Services $313.59 million 0.00 -$128.54 million N/A N/A

Emerge Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teck Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Teck Resources and Emerge Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teck Resources 0 8 8 0 2.50 Emerge Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teck Resources currently has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.22%. Given Teck Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Teck Resources is more favorable than Emerge Energy Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.1% of Teck Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Teck Resources beats Emerge Energy Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates. It also produces gold, silver, germanium, indium, mercury, and cadmium, as well as chemicals, industrial products, and fertilizers. In addition, the company holds interest in Frontier oil sands projects in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta; and owns interest in exploration and development projects in Australia, Chile, Ireland, Mexico, Peru, Turkey, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Emerge Energy Services Company Profile

Emerge Energy Services LP is engaged in owning, operation, acquisition and development of energy service assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two business segments: sand and fuel processing and distribution. Emerge Energy Services LP is based in Southlake, Texas.

