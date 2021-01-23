Analyzing American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) & Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) and American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Transcontinental Realty Investors and American Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A American Finance Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

American Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.48%. Given American Finance Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Finance Trust is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Risk and Volatility

Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Finance Trust has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and American Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors 2.00% -2.41% -1.01% American Finance Trust -9.37% -1.72% -0.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of American Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 84.8% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of American Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and American Finance Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors $47.97 million 4.23 -$26.92 million N/A N/A American Finance Trust $299.74 million 2.84 $4.15 million $0.99 7.90

American Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Summary

American Finance Trust beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

