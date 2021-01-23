Analysts Set Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target at $42.00

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XNCR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xencor in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. Xencor has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $50.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xencor will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

