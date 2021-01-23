Analysts Set Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Price Target at $118.46

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.46.

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC upped their price target on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $115.36 on Wednesday. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $306,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,479. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Waste Management by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

