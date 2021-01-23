Analysts Set U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Target Price at $49.19

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.97.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

