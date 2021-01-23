Analysts Set Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Target Price at $13.85

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMMCF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Sunday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.75 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of SMMCF remained flat at $$10.52 during trading hours on Wednesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

