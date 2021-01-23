Analysts Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Target Price at $35.33

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RYTM shares. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $1,002,114.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,954,000 after acquiring an additional 260,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 209,649 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,268. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.57. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $39.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

