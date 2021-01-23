Analysts Set Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) PT at $30.00

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 12.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 83.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 8.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $859.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.16). Research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

