Analysts Set nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target at $26.60

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LASR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $421,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,858.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,162 shares of company stock worth $6,300,609. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 25.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,208,000 after buying an additional 663,490 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,989,000 after purchasing an additional 484,229 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 95.3% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 160,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 78,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in nLIGHT during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.97 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.34 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. nLIGHT’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

