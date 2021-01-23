Analysts Set NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT) Target Price at GBX 5,067.45

NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,067.45 ($66.21).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXT. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

NXT opened at GBX 7,914 ($103.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.46. NEXT plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,146 ($106.43). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,192.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,259.57. The stock has a market cap of £10.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82.

In related news, insider Richard Papp sold 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,204 ($81.06), for a total transaction of £728,970 ($952,403.97). Also, insider Jane Shields sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,762 ($88.35), for a total transaction of £2,366,700 ($3,092,108.70). Insiders have sold a total of 52,320 shares of company stock worth $353,747,150 over the last quarter.

NEXT plc (NXT.L) Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

