Analysts Set Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target at $134.46

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.18.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.44 and its 200-day moving average is $128.81. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $144.40.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,029.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 182.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 56.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

