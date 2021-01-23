Analysts Set Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Price Target at $21.36

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.47. 3,255,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,988,053. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

