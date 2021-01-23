Analysts Set MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target at $30.60

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGNX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

MacroGenics stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $22.55. 485,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,085. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $32.18.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $31,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,630,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the second quarter worth about $662,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

