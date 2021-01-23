Analysts Set Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Target Price at $424.13

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $424.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $563.85 on Wednesday. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $585.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $502.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Lam Research by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,219,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 40,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Lam Research by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Lam Research by 2,334.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.