Analysts Set Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Price Target at €27.39

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €27.39 ($32.23).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

EVK traded down €0.23 ($0.27) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €26.89 ($31.64). 887,539 shares of the company were exchanged. Evonik Industries AG has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €26.76 and a 200 day moving average of €24.32.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

