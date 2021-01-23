Analysts Set Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Target Price at $89.54

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.54.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

NYSE CPA opened at $78.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Copa has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.13.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($0.07). Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copa will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Copa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Copa by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Copa by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Copa by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Copa by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

