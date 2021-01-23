Analysts Set Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Target Price at $13.92

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.92.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CADE. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.
In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CADE opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.
Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.43 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cadence Bancorporation
Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.
