Analysts Set Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Target Price at $13.92

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CADE. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $38,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $103,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CADE opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.43 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

