Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chevron Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chevron in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Truist Securiti decreased their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.88.

NYSE CVX opened at $91.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.31. Chevron has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

