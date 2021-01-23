Analysts Expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02.

A number of research firms have commented on VKTX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

VKTX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.82. 968,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,249. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 592.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 492,965 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 39.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.