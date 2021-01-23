Analysts Expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Post Earnings of $7.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings of $7.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.84. The Goldman Sachs Group reported earnings of $3.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $28.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.20 to $34.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $31.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.25 to $35.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $289.39. 2,568,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

