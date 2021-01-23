Analysts Expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Post $1.67 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $1.77. The Clorox reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $8.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Clorox.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $202.35 on Friday. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total transaction of $4,186,387.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,874,812.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total transaction of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 530.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,762,000 after purchasing an additional 800,697 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Clorox by 585.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,160,000 after buying an additional 736,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Clorox by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,868,000 after acquiring an additional 698,235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in The Clorox by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,607,000 after acquiring an additional 628,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 479.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 383,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,688,000 after acquiring an additional 317,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.