Analysts Expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.51 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will post $15.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.53 million. Sequans Communications reported sales of $9.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year sales of $50.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.60 million to $50.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $73.84 million, with estimates ranging from $73.10 million to $75.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQNS opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $8.39.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.