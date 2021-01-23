Analysts Expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will announce $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.61. Meta Financial Group posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $105.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million.

A number of research firms have commented on CASH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $160,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,610,232.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,828 shares of company stock worth $4,223,979 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASH stock opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.