Analysts Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.09 billion. Biogen posted sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $13.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.19 billion to $13.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $13.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.17 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities cut Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.97.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $269.44. 691,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,548. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $374.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.55.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,195,000 after buying an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,432,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Biogen by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,704,000 after buying an additional 316,681 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,728,000 after buying an additional 160,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,737,000 after buying an additional 140,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

