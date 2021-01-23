Analysts Expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to Post $1.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. Acuity Brands reported earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $8.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $8.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AYI. TheStreet raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 97.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 120.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 39.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,197,000 after buying an additional 36,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Acuity Brands by 29.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.89. The stock had a trading volume of 321,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,591. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $129.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

