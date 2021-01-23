Analysts Anticipate McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to Announce $1.76 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is $1.41. McDonald’s posted earnings of $1.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $8.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.61.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 24.9% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 55,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $213.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.92 and a 200 day moving average of $212.09. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

