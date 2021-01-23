Analysts Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.76 Million

Analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to announce $41.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.00 million and the highest is $42.54 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $26.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $111.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $111.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $172.44 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $195.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $147.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $571,590.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,187 shares of company stock valued at $20,696,882. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,991,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,231,000 after acquiring an additional 335,133 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,676 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INSP traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.81. The stock had a trading volume of 190,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,548. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.18 and a beta of 1.71. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $229.49.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

