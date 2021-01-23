Analysts Anticipate Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Brokerages expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Exagen posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%.

XGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Exagen in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,348 shares in the company, valued at $439,812.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Nmsic Co-Investment Fund, L.P. sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,364 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,394 over the last three months. 48.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exagen by 52.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 943,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after buying an additional 325,786 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exagen by 14.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Exagen by 28.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Exagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XGN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.06. 38,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,019. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $203.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

