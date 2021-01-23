Analysts Anticipate Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.01 Million

Analysts expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to announce sales of $22.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.10 million and the highest is $25.50 million. Evolus reported sales of $19.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $57.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.10 million to $61.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $66.90 million, with estimates ranging from $6.29 million to $150.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. The company had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOLS. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of EOLS stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.62. 1,484,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,482. Evolus has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $223.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

