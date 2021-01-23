Analysts Anticipate Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.87 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will post sales of $67.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.00 million. Cactus reported sales of $140.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $348.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $348.00 million to $349.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $332.56 million, with estimates ranging from $288.00 million to $361.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cactus.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHD. Bank of America raised shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE WHD traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $29.02. 388,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,314. Cactus has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $32.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 3,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $62,647.75. Insiders have sold a total of 67,799 shares of company stock worth $1,829,443 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 11,207.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Cactus by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Cactus by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cactus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cactus (WHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.