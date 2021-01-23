Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ (AMPE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of AMPE stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $333.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 36,750 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 285.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 60,532 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 396,356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

