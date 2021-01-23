AMO Coin Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.55 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMO Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin is a coin. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,435,450,915 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

AMO Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

