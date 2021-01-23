Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $16.40 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $16.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.44. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2021 earnings at $17.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.27.

Amgen stock opened at $253.50 on Thursday. Amgen has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $147.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,015,964,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Amgen by 42.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after purchasing an additional 586,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,324,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,470,000 after purchasing an additional 61,831 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

