Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.19

Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.19 and traded as high as $19.18. Amerisur Resources shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 4,817,237 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £241.31 million and a P/E ratio of -47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.19.

Amerisur Resources Company Profile (LON:AMER)

Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

