American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Sells $3,223,693.53 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Bradford Gay sold 121,971 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $3,223,693.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 822,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,743,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $29.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $28.64. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $41.80.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMWL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in American Well in the third quarter valued at about $190,772,000. SV Health Investors LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the third quarter valued at about $57,779,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in American Well in the third quarter valued at about $54,049,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in American Well in the third quarter valued at about $37,408,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in American Well in the third quarter valued at about $34,147,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

