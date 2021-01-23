Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $3,860.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $3,750.00 to $3,860.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,661.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,292.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,179.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,174.71. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

