Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of MO opened at $41.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 116.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

