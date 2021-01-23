Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 6 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.72.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,892.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,762.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,624.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,932.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

