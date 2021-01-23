Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 405.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 43.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $101.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.61 and its 200-day moving average is $83.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,882 shares of company stock worth $1,434,500. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.