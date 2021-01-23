Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 144.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altabancorp were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALTA. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $699,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,057,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altabancorp during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTA opened at $33.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $620.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.27 million. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

In other Altabancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $43,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Brent Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,228 shares of company stock valued at $61,200 and have sold 18,000 shares valued at $486,795. Company insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

