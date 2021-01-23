Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) were down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.31. Approximately 2,752,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 1,210,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $180.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of -1.27.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 million. Research analysts predict that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 1,138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 1,764.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

