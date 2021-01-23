ALLY Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $4,282.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALLY token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ALLY has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ALLY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00077169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.19 or 0.00657159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00046720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.70 or 0.04383404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015208 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017865 BTC.

About ALLY

ALLY is a token. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALLY is getally.io

Buying and Selling ALLY

ALLY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.