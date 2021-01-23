Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

ALLY traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.61. 7,815,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,283,836. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

