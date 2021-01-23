Allred Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,381 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.0% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 99,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 458,822 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $22,858,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

